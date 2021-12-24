Woman Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Boyfriend’s Suicide [Video]

A woman who allegedly pushed a New Jersey man to take his own life with a barrage of texts reading “go kill yourself” pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Thursday.

via: Complex

The former Boston College student was accused of physically and verbally abusing 22-year-old Alexander Urtula throughout their 18-month relationship. Prosecutors pointed to a series of text messages in which You had urged Urtula to take his own life. One of the messages reportedly read: “do everyone a favor and go fucking kill yourself, you’re such a fucking stupid ass worthless shit.”

On May 20, 2019, Urtula died by suicide after jumping off a parking garage near Northeastern University. The tragedy took place just two hours before the man’s college graduation.

You, who was present at the time of her boyfriend’s death, initially pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charges; however, NBC Boston reports she recently accepted a plea deal in which she sentenced to 30 months behind bars; however, the judge suspended the sentence for 10 years, meaning You can avoid jail if she complies with the terms of her probation. As part the agreement, the woman is ordered to enroll in a mental health treatment program, complete 300 hours of community service, and is prohibited from financially profiting off the case.

“This agreement with defense counsel was made in close consultation with the Urtula family. It is consistent with their desire to seek accountability and closure and to protect the legacy of Alexander, a loving son, brother, and uncle,’’ Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “They believe this is something Alexander would have wanted.’’