Woman Gives Tearful Account of Alleged Remote Control Rape in Peacock Doc Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy

A woman who accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her with a remote control tearfully recounted the alleged incident in Peacock’s new documentary “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.”

The documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, premieres on the streaming platform on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

One of the interviewees featured in the documentary is a woman identified only by her first name, Ashley, whose face is not shown on camera, who accused Combs of raping her in 2018.

The accuser, who sued Combs in October, under her full name, Ashley Parham, alleges that she met the music mogul after he showed up with several other people at the Oakland, Calif., apartment of a man she had met.

In the documentary, Parham, who speaks through tears at times, says that since the alleged assault, she has been isolated, unable to trust other people.

“I’ve become incredibly reclusive,” she says. “I don’t trust anyone.”

In her complaint, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California and obtained by PEOPLE, the plaintiff alleges that she was with another man named as a defendant in the lawsuit who was FaceTiming Combs at a bar.

In the complaint, Parham said she was not “impressed” with Combs, believing he had “something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.” In response, Combs allegedly said she would “pay” for the remark.

The next month, Parham says she was at the man’s apartment when Combs showed up with multiple others, including Kristina Khorram, his chief of staff. The complaint alleges that Combs held a knife to her face and eventually raped her with a remote control. It also claims that Khorram threatened the plaintiff, allegedly telling her she could be shipped anywhere in the world and would never see her family again.

In Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, Parham and her attorney give more detail into what they say occurred prior to the alleged rape. The accuser’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, claims that she has since learned that the man her client was with was a “scouter” for Combs.

Combs has consistently denied all sexual misconduct allegations levied against him. In a statement to the documentary’s producers, Combs’ attorneys called these accusations “fabricated.” Khorram’s lawyer also denied the allegations in a statement to producers.

The documentary also features interviews with Combs’ childhood friends, his bodyguard and for the first time, singer Al B. Sure!, who previously dated Combs’ former on-and-off girlfriend Kim Porter and is the biological father of the Bad Boy Records founder’s adopted son, Quincy Brown.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Combs’ legal team wrote: “This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months. It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind.”

Specifically addressing Parham’s claims, Combs’ legal team wrote: “As the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated and it was determined the claims were ‘unfounded.’ Mr. Combs was nowhere near Orinda, Calif., on the day she claims she was assaulted. There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever even in the same room as Ms. Parham. She is completely unbelievable and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story.”

Combs is currently behind bars as he awaits trial on federal sex trafficking charges. In September he was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

Combs’ trial is currently slated for May 2025.

