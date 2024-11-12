Woman Claims She Saw Minors Dressed as ‘Harajuku Barbies’ at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Freak Off Party

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

A woman who says she was at what she believes was a Diddy “Freak Off” says there were minors present minors surrounded by adults.

Aspiring singer-songwriter Tanea Wallace described what took place when she attended the Bad Boy Records founder’s wild get-together in 2018 in the new Tubi special “TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs.”

“I was at one of, I believe to be, one of P. Diddy’s ‘Freak-Offs.’ 2018 I went to this ‘Freak-Off,’” she said.

“I look to the right of me, and in the corner, I’m looking like, ‘Are those midgets?’ Because people were over them … it’s people trying to hide what they’re doing. They’re all huddled up,” she added.

“So I’m like, ‘What is that?’ But no, they weren’t [midgets]. They were little people … I don’t want to say too much. They were little people. So, use your common sense.”

Wallace said the “little people” were “dressed up like little Harajuku Barbies” and wearing “red lipstick, looking, like, real sexy” and “revealing.”

When TMZ founder Harvey Levin asked Wallace what the “little people” were doing, she replied, “Getting covered up. Trying to cover up what they were doing … being admired, being hid.”

She added, “But it’s like, what are they doing here because this is a grown party?”

Levin then pressed Wallace about whether the “little people” she was referring to were minors. However, she refused to give him a direct answer and insisted he read between the lines so she would not “get in trouble.”

“I don’t wanna say that I witnessed any of that crazy stuff, but we all have common sense. Little people that’s not supposed to be there. It’s a shame,” she said.

Page Six has reached out to Combs’ rep for comment.

Combs’ “Freak-Offs” are at the center of his indictment.

Several people came forward saying they were drugged, raped and sexually assaulted when they attended the “Act Bad” rapper’s “Freak-Offs,” which he would host after his star-studded bashes.

At least three of Combs’ sex parties happened just hours after major industry events involving big names in movies, music and sports.

The Sean John clothing brand founder’s attorneys previously denied the claims, saying, “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”

via: Page Six