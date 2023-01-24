Woman Claims She Recently Had an Affair with 'RHOP' Husband Juan Dixon — and Robyn Allegedly Knew About It [Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Robyn Dixon is supposed to be in marital bliss now that she and ex-husband Juan Dixon have re-tied the knot, but new allegations have surfaced claiming Juan was creeping on Robyn all during the pandemic.

According to a TikTok by Georgio Says, a woman reached out to him claiming she was having an affair with Juan during the ‘end of COVID’ for ‘over a year.’

As proof of her claims, she sent Georgia screenshots of alleged conversations between her and Juan along with a hotel invoice which she says is from their romp together.

The woman says she was initially going to go to RHOP production with the information, but ultimately decided not to. She also says she’s been in communication with Robyn who told her to keep the whole thing quiet.

Find out more via Georgio’s video below:



This certainly isn’t the first time Juan’s been hit with cheating accusations while he and Robyn were supposed to be working on their relationship, but this is the first woman to publicly say she’s been dating Juan since he proposed to Robyn a few years ago.

We have a feeling these allegations are the last thing on Juan’s mind considering he’s currently embroiled in a nasty college sexual assault scandal.