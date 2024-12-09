BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 12 hours ago

The “Wizard of Oz” has dazzled audiences for over eight decades, becoming a pop culture phenomenon. Its iconic characters, colorful visuals, and unforgettable songs have cemented its place in film history. But behind the ruby slippers and yellow brick road lies a treasure trove of intriguing tidbits that fans may not know.

“Wicked” and the Box Office Magic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie)

But before diving into the fun facts, let’s talk about “Wicked!” Don’t worry! There aren’t any spoilers ahead; however, if you haven’t seen it, you must. And if you have seen it, how many times? The popular Broadway musical inspired by L. Frank Baum’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” gave the Wicked Witch of the West her backstory. The recent film adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande was a box-office hit!

Advertisement

Business Insider reported that ‘Wicked’ broke three box-office records on its opening weekend, grossing over $160 million. Additionally, each star shined on-screen, and songs were for all, even if you weren’t a self-proclaimed “theater nerd.”

Here are seven “Wizard of Oz” fun facts to celebrate the success of Universal’s biggest hits. From story changes to behind-the-scenes mishaps, these facts will surprise you.

1. The ruby slippers were originally silver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wizard of Oz History (@wizardofozhistory)

Advertisement

In Baum’s original book, Dorothy wore silver slippers. But filmmakers changed them to ruby to take full advantage of Technicolor, making them pop on screen. The ruby slippers became one of the most famous movie props ever. Furthermore, Heritage Auctions reported that the famous movie prop sold for $32.5 million this year.

2. Shirley Temple almost played Dorothy.

Before Judy Garland landed the role, producers considered Shirley Temple. They believed her charm and popularity with children made her a natural fit. However, her singing voice didn’t match the role’s demands, so Garland got the part — and the rest is history.

3. The Wicked Witch of the West had a hard time on set.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wizard of Oz History (@wizardofozhistory)

Margaret Hamilton, who played the Wicked Witch of the West, suffered severe burns during a fiery exit scene. Her copper makeup added to the danger. Even after healing, traces of the green paint lingered on her skin for weeks.

4. The Cowardly Lion’s costume was made of genuine lion skin and fur.

Bert Lahr’s Cowardly Lion costume was as authentic as it gets. It was crafted from real lion skin and fur, making it extremely heavy and unbearably hot under studio lights. Lahr reportedly sweated buckets while filming.

Advertisement

5. Judy Garland’s daughter married the Tinman’s son.

There’s nothing like Hollywood romance! Garland’s daughter, Liza Minnelli, married Jack Haley Jr., son of Jack Haley, who played the Tinman. Though the marriage didn’t last, it was a real-life connection straight out of Oz.

6. L. Frank Baum wrote over 10 “Oz” sequels

The magical world of Oz didn’t end with “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.“ Baum penned 13 sequels, further expanding the universe with new characters and adventures. These books continue to enchant readers today.

Advertisement

7. The Heroine was named after a family member.

The film’s heroine, Dorothy Gale, was named after Baum’s niece, Dorothy Louise Gage. She died as a baby, and Baum paid tribute to her by using her name, giving the beloved character a deeply personal connection.

These “Wizard of Oz” fun facts highlight the rich history and quirky moments behind the beloved classic. Every detail — from casting decisions to heartfelt tributes — adds depth to its legacy. So the next time you follow the yellow brick road, remember the fascinating stories that brought this magical tale to life!

Do you know any more “Wizard of Oz” facts? Comment your weird and funny random facts below.

Advertisement