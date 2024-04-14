Witness In Young Thug YSL Trial Refuses To Answer Questions On Stand | lovebscott.com

If anyone was playing a drinking game and had to take a sip every time witness Deangelo White said “I dunno” or “That got nuthin’ to do with me,” they’d be drunk within 14 minutes.

via: BET

On Tuesday (April 9), the prosecution team called White, who alleged can be heard in a 911 call from 2015 “regarding a shooting prosecutors argue was intended to target him.” Prosecutors are arguing that this shooting incident is connected with the charges of racketeering against Young Thug, whose real name is Jefferey Williams, and his other defendants.

“Why am I here? This is not my case. … I don’t know why I’m even here, man,” White said when asked about the shooting incident.

When prosecutors’ questions persisted, White became visibly frustrated and stated that he wanted to “go back to prison” instead of participating in the trial.

“This don’t have nothing to do with me,” White said. “This is not my case. I’m already doing a 10-year bid.”

White accused the state was “holding me against my will” and on Wednesday (April 10), he said that prosecutors were “trying to get me to tell on somebody I don’t know.”

In an eventful week for the prosecution, it was revealed that an investigator from District Attorney Fani Willis’ office allegedly sexually harassed a witness in text messages on Monday (April 8).

Investigator Rasheed Hamilton allegedly sent personal messages to a witness identified as A. Bennett,

Keith Adams, one of Thug’s attorneys, questioned Bennet about the sexual harassment claims that she levied at Hamilton.

“Did he [Wallace] address you as ‘mama’ on more than one occasion?” Adams asked.

“Yes,” Bennett answered.

“And this is February 7 of 2024, this year, when the investigator for the DA’s office is supposed to be talking to you about a case, but in fact, is calling you talking to you about going on a date. Is that true?” Adams asked.

“Yes,” Bennett responded.

In the much-publicized case, Williams and his five co-defendants have been charged with criminal counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.

If Willaims and his co-defendants are found guilty, they all could be sentenced to more than 120 years in prison.