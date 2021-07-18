Willow Smith Shaves Her Head on Stage During Punk Rock Performance of 'Whip My Hair' [Photo + Video]

Willow Smith might have been offering up a revamped pop-punk take on her iconic “Whip My Hair” track, but the artist would not be whipping her hair by the end of it — because she didn’t have any left.

via: Today

On Friday, the 20-year-old singer released her new album, “lately I feel EVERYTHING,” and in tandem with the release, she also produced a concert with Facebook Watch. She ended the almost hour-long set with a new punk rock version of the song that made her famous in 2010, “Whip My Hair.”

“My favorite song in the set right now just because of how it feels to sing would probably have to be ‘Whip My Hair,” Smith, who is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, said during a behind-the-scenes interview.

“I am thinking about shaving my head during the ‘Whip My Hair’ performance,” she later added. “This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life when things are really changing and this is definitely one of those moments.”

Near the end of her energetic performance, Willow sits down in a chair as someone shaves her head while she continues to play the guitar.

Fans seemed to really love the moment and her new music in general.

One fan commented, “That head shave was EPIC!!!! Willow you are THAT GIRL!!”

Another wrote, “Willow you are a musical genius… marvelous, simply marvelous.”

During the concert, Smith also explained why over the last decade she struggled accepting her first single, that was released when she was just 9-years-old.

“So when I made ‘Whip My Hair,’ I didn’t really know that it was an important thing, because I was just expressing my joy and I was just expressing myself,” she said. “Young Willow was just so fearless. She was just like, ‘I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna do it however it needs to be done. And if you don’t like it, then I’m sorry.'”

Jada shaved her own head, with the women sharing their shorn looks in a beautiful mother-daughter post on Instagram July 12.

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” she captioned the image. “BUT … my 50’s are about to be Divinely lit with this shed.”