Will Smith's Reps Respond to New Rumors That He Allegedly Slept with Duane Martin Back in the Day

Will Smith’s rep is slamming a rumor that the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum had sex with fellow actor Duane Martin in a dressing room years.

via: The Root

The online talk all stemmed from a new video interview released on Monday between YouTuber Tasha K and Smith’s former assistant and “ex-best friend” Brother Bilal. In it, Bilal shares how he allegedly saw Smith and Martin engaged in anal sex in Martin’s dressing room years ago. While describing the scene in graphic detail, Bilal also negatively referred to Smith’s manhood, implying that it wasn’t enough to fully satisfy his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL??@bopulent You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023

In response, reps for Smith have called the accusations “completely fabricated” and “unequivocally false,” per TMZ. There was also early talks that Smith’s camp may be considering legal action against these claims, but a spokesperson for the Emancipation actor has yet to confirm that.

Of course, egregious claims and interviews like this are nothing new for Tasha K. After all, this is the same woman who was embroiled in a legal battle with rapper Cardi B. for years and is now having to pay her $4.25 million as a result of losing the defamation suit.

But there’s a bigger conversation to be had here and it lies within the inherent ugliness that Bilal displayed in essentially outing Smith’s sexuality. Even if what he says turns out to be true, what place did he have to put what the Bad Boys actor does in his private time on blast for the world to hear. More importantly, even if it is true, it would and should be telling that Smith himself had opted not to be open about the experience and share it from his own mouth.

The problem here isn’t that someone could be or might be sexually fluid. The problem is that someone else other than them shouldn’t be running to the nearest podcast microphone or interview opportunity to share that when it’s not their truth to tell. To have someone who was a “close friend” at one point hop on the internet to blast such private and personal information so many years later for 15 minutes of fame casts a much more negative light on him than it does on Smith.

Let’s hope for everyone’s sake this quickly moves out of the news cycle because the behavior shouldn’t be encouraged or given any more time than it already has.