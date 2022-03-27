Will Smith Wins Best Actor for 'King Richard' at 2022 Oscars After Slapping Chris Rock -- Watch His Emotional Acceptance Speech [Video]

Not long after he slapped Chris Rock, Will Smith took home the Academy Award for Best Picture for his portrayal of Richard Williams in ‘King Richard.’

During his acceptance speech, he likened himself to a ‘fierce defender of his family’ much like Richard Williams and apologized to the Academy for his previous physical outburst.

Watch the tear-filled acceptance speech below.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family…" Will Smith accepts @TheAcademy Award for Best Actor in @KingRichardFilm.#Oscarshttps://t.co/EViXaQY1NZ pic.twitter.com/Od1w6n3t9B — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022