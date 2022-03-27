  1. Home
Will Smith Wins Best Actor for 'King Richard' at 2022 Oscars After Slapping Chris Rock -- Watch His Emotional Acceptance Speech [Video]

March 27, 2022 8:22 PM PST

Not long after he slapped Chris Rock, Will Smith took home the Academy Award for Best Picture for his portrayal of Richard Williams in ‘King Richard.’

During his acceptance speech, he likened himself to a ‘fierce defender of his family’ much like Richard Williams and apologized to the Academy for his previous physical outburst.

Watch the tear-filled acceptance speech below.

