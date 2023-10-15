Will Smith Reveals Jada Pinkett Smith’s Revelations ‘Woke Him Up' After Years of ‘Emotional Blindness’

Will Smith is speaking out amid the firestorm of controversy his ‘wife’ Jada Pinkett Smith’s new memoir is causing.

via Page Six:

In an email to the New York Times published Saturday, the “King Richard” star reacted to the candid personal confessions included in her forthcoming memoir, “Worthy.”

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” he told the outlet.

“And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Smith also said the revelations “kind of woke [him] up,” adding that the “Girls Trip” actress was more “resilient, clever and compassionate than [he’d] understood.”

The actor’s comments come days after Pinkett Smith revealed that they have been secretly separated for seven years.

“I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said during an NBC News special with Hoda Kotb.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever,” she continued. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

During her sitdown with the “Today” co-host, Pinkett Smith, 52, shared why she and the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum, 55, had never publicly addressed the state of their marriage beforehand.

“[We were] still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn’t figured that out,” she said.

Meanwhile, the actress told People that they are currently trying to work out how to move forward with their 25-year union.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she said in the interview published Wednesday.

The estranged couple tied the knot in 1997 and share two children: son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 22. Smith also shares son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

We’ll see if Will has any more to say in the coming days.