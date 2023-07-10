Will Smith Pokes Fun At Son Jaden For Not Having Kids Yet In Birthday Tribute [Photos]

Will Smith playfully trolled his son Jaden Smith on his 25th birthday.

via: AceShowbiz

On Saturday, July 8, the 54-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of him and the musician. In the caption, the proud dad wrote, “Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin’… Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there? BTW, this is my favorite picture of us.”

The post has since been flooded with mixed reactions from fans. One in particular wrote, “Will wants grandkids. People wait til 40 to have kids now.” Another penned, “These adults kids aren’t having any kids anytime soon they’re enjoying life as they should.”

A different individual, meanwhile, joined the Oscar winner in roasting Jaden. “He want his grandson jardien what’s taking so long,” one user wrote alongside a crying laughing emoji.

As for Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, she offered a simpler tribute to Jaden on her own Instagram page. The “Girls Trip” actress unleashed a throwback photo of her holding Jaden as she planted a kiss on him.

The 51-year-old followed it up with an image of her the two posing on a red carpet together. In the accompaniment of the post, she gushed, “Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden!”

Will has always found his own way to celebrate his children’s milestones. Back in February 2018, the actor shared a recreation of Jaden’s music video for “Icon” in honor of “SYRE: A Beautiful Confusion” surpassing the 100 million streams mark on Spotify.

Rocking an oversized gold chain, fake grill and denim, Will was seen hanging out in a car. He also tried to moon walk to no avail as he wears old-geezer slippers. Making it funnier, he dropped his grills out of his mouth. He ended the clip with a shout out to his son, saying, “I’m proud of you baby. 100 millions streams, congratulations man. 100 millions. Congrats I love you.”