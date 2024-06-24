Will Smith to Perform New Song at the BET Awards | lovebscott.com

Will Smith is set to perform a new, original song at the BET Awards, which will air live on the network Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

via Variety:

No further details about Smith’s performance were announced, although sources say he is working on a new album. The appearance follows his cameo with Colombia star J Balvin at the Coachella festival in April, which saw him dressed in full “Men in Black” costume for Balvin’s UFO-themed performance.

Taraji P. Henson will return to host the awards, and Grammy-winning singer Usher will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award at the event. Other performers include Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, Latto, Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Tyla, GloRilla, Muni Long, Shaboozey and Victoria Monét, with Tanner Adell performing on the BET Amplified stage. Cardi B, Davido, Gunna, the Roots, Common, Queen Latifah and the Jungle Brothers are also set to appear. Drake leads BET Awards nominees with seven nods.

“From his start as a rapper to “The Fresh Prince” to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed.”

Orlando will oversee and executive produce the show for BET with Jamal Noisette, SVP of tentpoles & music community engagement. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as executive producers.

We’re ready for Will’s awards show resurgence.