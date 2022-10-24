Will Smith Hosts Screening of ‘Emancipation’ With Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry as Guests

Will Smith held an intimate screening in Los Angeles for his upcoming thriller, ‘Emancipation.’

The guest list included Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky, Tyler Perry, Kenya Barris, music producer Corey Smyth, celebrity stylist Fawn Boardley writer-producer Esa Lewis, Dave Chappelle and others.

Dave’s attendance is interesting because he recently finished a sold-out European arena tour opposite co-headliner Chris Rock, who we all know was slapped by Will on stage at the Oscars.

via THR:

While it’s unclear how they came together for this special screening, several attendees took to Instagram to share how special it was, with Smith calling it an “EPIC night!!” Barris opened up a bit more, posting that “this night was truly one for the books! An amazing and brilliant group of friends got together and witnessed TRUE ART.”

He continued: “The conversation after was the effect of what anything and everything we as creatives do in this industry hope for.” He credited Chappelle for hosting and the comedian is seen in one of the images speaking to the other guests presumably during the post-film dialogue.

“I’m still haunted by Emancipation,” wrote Perry. “It’s truly powerful, moving and captivating. And the conversation afterwards with this group was legendary. Thank you Will Smith for the preview!”

Based on a true story, Emancipation follows Peter (Smith), an enslaved man who runs away from his plantation in search of his family, outwitting cold-blooded hunters and surviving Louisiana swamps along the way.

Fuqua directed and executive produced Emancipation from a script by William N. Collage. The film is produced by Smith and Jon Mone through Westbrook Studios, Joey McFarland through McFarland Entertainment and Todd Black through Escape Artists. Chris Brigham, James Lassiter, Heather Washington, Cliff Roberts, Glen Basner and Scott Greenberg served as executive producers.

The film is due to be released in select theaters on Dec. 2, before it hits Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)