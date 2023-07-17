Will.i.am Announces New Song 'Mind Your Business' featuring Britney Spears

Will.i.am announced Monday that he’s getting ready to drop a new song featuring the one and only Britney Spears.

via Page Six:

“UH OH!!! @britneyspears…,” he captioned a teaser clip via Twitter, adding that the new track will be out Tuesday.

This is the fourth time Spears, 41, and Will.i.am, 48, have worked together.

They first teamed up in 2011 for “Big Fat Bass,” which appeared on the Princess of Pop’s “Femme Fatale” album.

The duo reunited a year later for “Scream & Shout,” the lead single from the rapper’s “Willpower” record.

Will.i.am, whose real name is William James Adams Jr., then executive-produced Spears’ 2013 album, “Britney Jean,” which included the hit track “Work Bitch.”

The “Boom Boom Pow” performer teased last September that he and the “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer had begun working together again.

“Yeah, there’s been things in the works,” he said on “Good Morning Britain” with a sly smile before adding, “I can’t reveal. I live a very private life.”

This will be Spears’ second release since her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021.

She collaborated with Elton John in 2022 on their “Hold Me Closer” duet, which became her first top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly a decade.

The question is — will these vocals actually be Britney’s or a mix of Myah Marie (Britney’s longtime and A.I. trickery?

Probably Myah Marie considering she said this, mixed with AI and whatever old material Will has. pic.twitter.com/DFHHz69LG7 — Britneys Pears ? (@Britknee_betch0) July 17, 2023