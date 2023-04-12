Whoops: Nick Cannon Forgets Daughter Onyx When Asked to Name all 12 Children

It’s not uncommon for a parent of multiple kids to forget a name or two in conversation, but with 12 kids (and likely more on the way), Nick Cannon is going to make that mistake more than a few times.

Most recently, Nick created a ‘problem’ for himself by forgetting one of his children’s names on the radio.

via Page Six:

As the “Masked Singer” host attempted to list all of his little ones in order of their birthdays for “Howard Stern Show” listeners Monday, he admittedly “left out” daughter Onyx.

“Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe,” Cannon, 42, began, starting with his and Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old twins.

After mentioning his and Brittany Bell’s two kids — Golden, 6, and Powerful, 2 — he added twins Zion and Zillion, 1, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as his and Alyssa Scott’s late son, Zen.

“And then from there, Legendary Love,” the “Wild ‘N Out” host said of his and Bre Tiesi’s 9-month-old son. “Then there’s [our 6-month-old], Rise.”

Howard Stern, however, interrupted to tell Cannon he was “wrong” and had “missed” one.

The former Nickelodeon star subsequently repeated Powerful’s name before adding his respective daughters with De La Rosa and Scott: Beautiful, 5 months, and Halo, 3 months.

Stern then pointed out that the actor “left out Onyx Ice Cole,” whom Cannon and LaNisha Cole welcomed in September 2022.

“Ah, no!” the “All That” alum replied. “You know, I did. You threw me off because I was going in order!”

When Stern joked about “poor Onyx,” his radio show guest noted that the omission would “create a problem,” as he is “in trouble” with his children’s mothers every day.

Last month, Cannon did manage to remember all 12 of his kids while sharing the inspiration behind their names with the Shade Room.

“With LaNisha, who is a strong, black woman and loves her chocolate-ness and all that, she had the name Onyx. And I was like, ‘I’m with it. Let’s get it!’” he explained, noting that he came up with the child’s middle name, Ice.

He and Cole, 41, kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising their followers with Onyx’s Instagram debut last year.

“I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children,” Cannon wrote at the time.

“[She] only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that.”

The “Price Is Right” alum, who is now dating filmmaker Brian Kuba, has seemingly shaded Cannon on social media on multiple occasions.

Not only did she call out the rapper’s “fake” photo opps with his kids in December 2022, but she also opened up about removing herself from “toxic” relationships.

That same month, she acknowledged that “teamwork makes the dream work” while co-parenting Onyx.

She and Cannon have not posted a picture together since their baby girl’s dedication in October 2022.

Maybe Nick should tattoo all of his kids names on the back of his hands so he always has a handy reference.