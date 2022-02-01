Whoopi Goldberg Suspended at ‘The View’ Over 'Hurtful' Holocaust Comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspend from ‘The View’ for two weeks over comments she flippantly made about the Holocaust.

On Monday, Whoopi made controversial comments about the Jewish people and the Holocaust in a conversation about a local school board banning the graphic novel Maus.

via THR:

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement Tuesday night. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

Whoopi made her comments Monday morning and a heartfelt apology came Monday evening.