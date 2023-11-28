Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Critics Who Told Dolly Parton She Needs to Dress Her Age: 'Bite Me' [Video]

Whoopi Goldberg says that people who hated on Dolly Parton’s Dallas Cowboys halftime show outfit should be ‘ashamed’ of themselves.

via: People

The talk show personality, 68, has responded to people criticizing the country superstar’s attire worn for her performance at The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders.

“Apparently, my turkey wasn’t the only thing online that people were hating,” began The View co-host on the show’s latest broadcast.

INTERNET TROLLS COME FOR DOLLY PARTON AND BLUE IVY: After some commenters criticized Parton for performing in a cheerleader uniform and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy said criticism of her performance on her mom's tour made her work harder, #TheView co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/KFEVgvxs1z — The View (@TheView) November 27, 2023

“Seventy-seven-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving at the Cowboys/Commanders game dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age,” continued Goldberg. “Bite me.”

Echoing the same sentiments was her co-host Sunny Hostin, who said, “If I looked like that in one of them Cowboy things, I might have everything out.”

While pointing at a picture from Parton’s performance, Hostin, 55, added, “I don’t know if that’s a belly ring or what, but I want what she has.”

Parton’s on-stage outfit embodied the Cowboy’s cheerleader uniform by including belted white shorts, a white vest with blue stars, and a blue crop top. She wore a bedazzled mesh catsuit to cover her midriff and legs and covered her belly button with a crystal star.

Her performance began with the song “Jolene” and included a cover of Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

Prior to taking the stage, the musician shared in a press statement that it was “an honor” to partner with The Salvation Army.

“Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond,” she said.

November has been a busy month for Parton, as she released her 49th solo album, Rockstar. After its Nov. 17 release, it became the performer’s highest charting album on the Billboard 200 charts.

She said in a statement, “I owe a thank you to the fans who have always been there for me. Their support made this achievement possible. I’d also like to thank my producer Kent Wells, all the wonderful artists, musicians, and engineers who brought their talents to this project.”