Whitney Houston NFT Collection to Contain Unreleased Unreleased Whitney Houston Demo

Whitney Houston is getting into the NFT Game.

The late singer is being honored with an NFT collection from OneOf, the green music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones.

The collection includes a never-before-heard song recorded by the late singer at the age of 17.

via Vibe:

The demo will be auctioned in December with details revealed on Dec. 1 during Miami Art Week where OneOf will host a two-day immersive art, music, and NFT experience. The winner of the auction will gain access to the recording in their OneOf Vault, along with a digital video created by breakout artist, Diana Sinclair. The 17-year-old was selected for Fortune’s “NFTy 50: The 50 most influential people in NFTs.”

As the first NFT in the “OneOf Iconic” series to be unveiled at OneOf.world during Miami Art Week, the Whitney Houston “OneOf One” NFT collection includes thousands of affordable, fixed-price NFTs. Gold and Platinum items feature rarely-seen archival photos from Houston’s early life and career, designed with colorful and vibrant animations. For the Diamond tier, Sinclair’s visual artwork will be based on songs and music videos for “The Greatest Love of All” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Sinclair expressed in a statement, “Before shooting, I spent a lot of time-consuming not only the music that Whitney sang but also the visuals that surrounded her. Whether that be from photoshoots or her music videos, I saw a common theme in a lot of her work, the empowerment of Black women. One of my favorite examples of that was in the music video for her song, ‘I’m Every Woman.’ Whitney’s talent and presence stand out a lot to me as a young Black woman in the arts.

“It’s empowering to me to see such positive (often playful) depictions of Black women in media, and matriarchal love and perseverance, like in the ‘Greatest Love of All’ music video and song. In the artworks I created, I wanted to highlight those sides of Whitney in the upper tiers, and then create animation work that simply let Whitney shine while touching on the colorful playful energy she had throughout her career.”

Pat Houston (Executor, Estate of Whitney E. Houston), issued the following statement: “I’m excited to see Whitney’s legacy and her wonderful music expand into bold new technology of this era. It was a joy partnering with 17-year-old Diana Sinclair and watching the artistry of Whitney’s music influence a new generation.”

Those interested can register and become a pre-qualified bidder, starting today (Nov. 17). A limited-edition Gold tier pre-sale will also go live today with only 300 tokens being available for $17. The main 7-day sale of Platinum, Diamond, and remaining Gold tier NFTs will begin on Nov. 30.

Any way Pat Houston can make money off of Whitney’s legacy — she’ll do it.