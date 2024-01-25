‘White Lotus’ Star Tom Hollander Says He Accidentally Received Tom Holland’s 7-Figure ‘Avengers’ Bonus Check [Video]

On paper, they’re easy to confuse. Two British actors, both of whom have the words “Tom Holland” in their name.

via: Page Six

The “White Lotus” star, 56, revealed on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Tuesday that he often gets mistaken for the Marvel actor, 27, in “non-visual contexts,” including in the accounts department of his agency, which also briefly represented Holland.

“I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000,” he recalled to host Seth Meyers.

Hollander said he checked his email during the interval and that’s when he saw a message from the agency saying that they were sending his “first box-office bonus for ‘The Avengers.’”

The “Night Manager” actor said he thought to himself, “I don’t think I’m in ‘The Avengers,’” but he then proceeded to open the email.

“It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one,” he revealed.

“And it was more money than I’d ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum.”

Hollander said Holland was only “20 or something” in age so his “feeling of smugness” that he had during the first half of his BBC show “disappeared very quickly.”

“But that’s showbiz,” he continued. “It’s up, it’s down, it’s hero, it’s zero.”

Holland, 27, has played the roles of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in several hit Marvel films, including “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

While Hollander did not disclose the exact amount of the check, Holland reportedly raked in the big bucks for his role as the web-slinging superhero.

According to Parade, the “Crowded Room” star grossed $1.5 million for the first Spider-Man film after it performed so well at the box office.

As Holland became a bigger star, his movie salary increased, and he reportedly earned a whopping $10 million for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” per the US Sun.

Aside from their financial mix-up, Hollander joked that he’s often introduced to someone who is “very, very excited” to meet him but quickly becomes “confused then disappointed” when they realize he isn’t the younger actor.