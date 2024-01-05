‘White Lotus’ Season 3 Adds Cast Members Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan and More

HBO unveiled the cast for season of three of The White Lotus.

via: Variety

The third season of the hit HBO series has added six new cast members, Variety has learned. Joining the new season are: Leslie Bibb (“Iron Man,” “Jupiter’s Legacy”), Dom Hetrakul (“Bangkok Dangerous,” “The Outrage”), Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” franchise, “The Death of Stalin”), Michelle Monaghan (“Gone Baby Gone,” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”), Parker Posey (“Best in Show,” “The Staircase”), and Tayme Thapthimthong (“Farang,” “Skin Trade”).

The new additions join returning actress Natasha Rothwell, whom Variety exclusively reported would reprise the role of Belinda in Season 3 back in April 2023.

The show is set to begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, in February. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact it will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property.

Mike White created “The White Lotus” and serves as executive producer and director. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also executive produce.

“The White Lotus” proved to be an immediate hit for HBO when it debuted in 2021. The first season, set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations and ten wins, including best limited or anthology series. The second installment, which premiered in December 2022 and was set in Sicily, earned 23 Emmy nominations, including best drama series. This year’s Emmys will be broadcast on Fox on Jan. 15.