‘The White Lotus’ Costume Designer Talks Hidden Clue in Tanya's Wardrobe

If you haven’t seen the season 2 finale of ‘The White Lotus,’ do not read this post.

Viewers were shocked (and a bit humored) when Jennifer Coolidge’s ‘Tanya’ fell overboard to her death, finally ending the big ‘who died’ mystery introduced in episode one.

According to ‘The White Lotus’ costume designer Alex Bovaird, there was a clue to her fate hidden in her wardrobe.

via Page Six:

But shocking as Tanya’s fate was for viewers, eagle-eyed fashion fans may have noticed a major clue that signaled she wouldn’t survive her Sicilian vacation: her finale dress, which linked her to a similarly doomed character from “The Godfather.”

…

Throughout the finale, Tanya wears a floral dress identical to one seen in an iconic scene from “The Godfather,” when Michael Corleone’s wife Apollonia (Simonetta Stefanelli) is killed with a car bomb intended for her husband. In Episode 3, viewers got a close-up look at the frock on a mannequin during Bert, Dominic and Albie’s “Godfather” sightseeing tour.

After viewers spotted the similarities in last Sunday’s preview for the finale, many believed Tanya wouldn’t make it to another White Lotus locale.

“I was pretty surprised by the internet sleuths’ ability to put things together,” Bovaird tells Page Six Style. “When I saw the Evan Ross Katz tweet showing Tanya’s death dress on the ‘Godfather’ dummy, I was very impressed.”

But Bovaird says the genius fashion moment “almost didn’t happen,” as Coolidge’s character’s version of the look was accidentally returned from set.

“We were towards the end of the show, and it got sent back to Rome the previous night by mistake! Somebody had to catch a plane with it back in the early morning and it made it to camera,” she says.

We’re already for ‘White Lotus’ season 3.