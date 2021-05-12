White House Tells Americans Not to Hoard Gas After Pipeline Hack [Photos + Video]

The White House urged Americans not to hoard gas Tuesday as the Colonial Pipeline, remained largely shut down for a fifth day.

via: Complex

As fuel supplier Colonial Pipeline remained mostly shut down for a fifth day after a Friday hacker attack, which has since pushed gas prices to nearly $3 a gallon in some cases, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a Tuesday press briefing that North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Southern Virginia would be experiencing a “supply crunch,” but not a “gasoline shortage.”

“Much as there was no cause for hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline especially in light of the fact that pipeline should be substantially operational by the end of the this week and over the weekend,” Granholm said, per NBC News.

Six states are estimated to have gas station outages, according to the outlet, as fuel tracker GasBuddy reported that fuel demand has risen 30 percent in the East, with other shortages in Southern areas. Roughly 40 percent of gas stations in metro Atlanta were out of fuel Tuesday, while the same could be said for 60 percent of stations in Wilmington, North Carolina. In response, some people are stocking up big time, allegedly storing extra gas in all types of containers.

people are so desperate they're hoarding gas in plastic bags ? c'mon y'all, you're gonna be okay

you didn't need all that toilet paper in March 2020 ?

you don't need all that gas today ??#gasshortage #gasshortage2021 pic.twitter.com/SLfn0gGkgH — TmarTn (@TmarTn) May 12, 2021

I don't know who needs to hear this, but the only #GasShortage2021 will be caused by morons like these panic hoarding gas. STOP IT. pic.twitter.com/P3MyRxBC9x — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 12, 2021

GAS HOARDING 101 ? – Do not put gas in plastic bags. pic.twitter.com/rQ7s25pQAL — New Granada (@NewGranada1979) May 12, 2021

These idiots standing in line hoarding gas and causing the prices to surge! Who waits in line for 45 minutes just to get gas?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/PM2HgquTAq — OhAllen (@OhallenCB69) May 12, 2021

this is disgusting. hoarding gas during a shortage should be a crime pic.twitter.com/3g55w9RVQQ — charley (@gnarlybazooka) May 12, 2021

The pipeline was set to resume operations around 5 p.m. ET, but the company said “it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.