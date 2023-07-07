'Wheel of Fortune' Execs Reportedly Believe Vanna White Is 'Replaceable' Amid Ongoing Contract Negotiations

Vanna White‘s negotiations to continue her long-running stint on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ now that Pat Sajak has retired aren’t going in her favor.

The 66-year-old reportedly feels like the producers have a “lack of respect” for her.

via NYP:

A source told the Daily Mail that the game show bosses also think she’s “replaceable.”

The news comes just weeks after host Pat Sajak announced his retirement after over 40 years.

Ryan Seacrest was quickly announced as the replacement for Sajak, 76, which apparently led to some skepticism on White’s part.

The insider alleged that she feels “disappointed” because the show’s heads “didn’t give her more of a chance to take over Pat’s job, or that she wasn’t able to give her two cents on the replacement.”

White seemed to be blindsided by Seacrest’s host announcement.

However, she still “respects” the “American Idol” alum, 48, and is “happy to work with him.”

“But it just shows a lack of respect in her eyes that they have for her,” the source claimed. “She wants to be with the show for as long as she wants to be on the show, on her terms. She believes she deserves it.”

White has been a part of “Wheel” since 1982, acting as Sajak’s right-hand woman.

“This has been her life, it would be just as powerful as a death if she doesn’t continue with the show,” the person said.

They even alleged that negotiations are still ongoing behind the scenes of the show and if White “gets replaced and is not given a new contract, she will be beyond heartbroken.”

She’s also not on the road to retirement just yet, and is hoping to not “get pushed out.”

The insider stated: “She wants to stay, but she also wants it to be fair and is going to fight for what she believes in and what she deserves.”

However, White also reportedly believes that she doesn’t have the “clout” she once had on the show and is “no longer bulletproof” regarding big set changes.

On June 12, Sajak tweeted that he would be departing the game show after the 2023-2024 season. “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he wrote.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!),” he added.

The Post has reached out to White and Sajak’s reps for comment.

They better pay Vanna what she’s worth. She’s put in the work — and lord only knows the amount of sexism and misogyny she’s faced over the years. She deserves every penny (unless she’s a secret racist and/or homophobe).