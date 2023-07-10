West Hollywood's Iconic Gay Bar The Abbey and It's Sister The Chapel Are for Sale

It might be the end of an era for West Hollywood. David Cooley, the founder and owner of The Abbey Food and Bar and The Chapel at the Abbey, has listed both establishments for sale.

The listing comes less than a week after Lisa Vanderpump’s PUMP Restaurant exited its corner location after a decade.

via WeHo Times:

The listing of both spaces is described as “a generational purchase opportunity to acquire one of the world’s most iconic nightclubs and restaurants, The Abbey and The Chapel at the Abbey, including its tangible and intangible assets with all branding and branding rights to the businesses, and trophy West Hollywood real estate. ‘The Abbey’ business, a fee simple interest of 686 N Robertson Blvd, and ‘The Chapel at The Abbey’ business with its interest in the lease at 694 N Robertson Blvd.”

The Abbey is known as a world-renowned bar, restaurant, and event venue located in the heart of West Hollywood. It is listed as “one of the most popular and iconic gay bars, both in the United States and globally, known for its diverse clientele, lively atmosphere, and regular events and theme nights. The Abbey has built a loyal customer base over the years and is a staple in the LGBTQ+ community. Since its opening in 1991, the restaurant and bar has steadily built a global reputation as the premier nightlife destination and has amassed the awards to support: “Best Gay Bar in the World” from Logo and MTV, “Best Gay Bar in Los Angeles” from LA Weekly, LA Weekly Reader’s Choice, and Time Out Los Angeles, “Best Nightlife in Los Angeles” from USA Today, among so many others. In 2016, The Abbey expanded to occupy its neighboring parcel to the north, rebranding the property as The Chapel At The Abbey. Both businesses are included in the sale, financials are available upon request.”

David Cooley sold a majority of his stake of The Abbey to hospitality and entertainment company SBE Group in 2006. According to reports SBE paid close to $10 million for a 75 percent stake. Cooley stayed on as President. SBE Group planned to open additional Abbey bars in popular gay destinations across the country, but those plans never panned out. Cooley bought the Abbey back in 2015, a year shy of the Abbey’s 25-year-anniversary. The Abbey recently celebrated 33 years.

Cooley also listed his home for sale in L.A.’s historic Hancock Park neighborhood back in March. Cooley purchased the brick structure designed by architect Henry F Withey for $1.9 million in 2001. The home is widely known for hosting several fundraisers throughout the past four decades.

Hopefully whomever purchases the properties will keep them operating as they are. If not, it’ll be a sad loss for West Hollywood.