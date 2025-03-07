Wendy Williams Wants to Hire Famed Lawyer Joe Tacopina to End Guardianship

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Wendy Williams is looking to use A$AP Rocky‘s attorney to end her contentious guardianship. Joe Tacopina shared on the 2 Angry Men podcast that she reached out to him to represent her in a case to end the two-year court mandate.

Tacopina was the guest on the “2 Angry Men” podcast with Harvey and Mark Geragos, and he acknowledged Wendy has reached out to him to represent her. Joe hedged a bit, but he made it clear after watching TMZ’s Tubi documentary, “Saving Wendy,” he’s outraged by what he says is a true injustice. As he puts it, murderers have more freedom than Wendy.

In the middle of the podcast, Harvey got a text from someone in Wendy’s camp who sent him a new “Vanity Fair” article in which Wendy’s guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, spoke to the outlet.

Advertisement

Harvey went ballistic after reading Morrissey’s quote, “Nobody’s saying that Wendy can’t leave a building,” noting she’s been able to travel to Florida twice — once for her son’s college graduation and a second time for her dad’s birthday.

Morrissey’s claim went unchallenged in the article, despite Wendy saying very clearly in the documentary … she was only allowed out in the fresh air twice in the 30 days before the interview, and both times were for a dentist appointment. The documentary makes it clear Wendy is confined to the 5th-floor memory unit of the facility and cannot leave the floor without an attendant giving her approval.

Mark, Harvey and Joe also dish about the A$AP Rocky trial — Joe won a not guilty verdict in that case and talks about how the judge screwed with him (in a playful way) during the reading of the verdict.

Advertisement

Joe and Mark also get deep into Diddy’s case, point out what they say are holes in the prosecution’s case that could lead to a not guilty verdict.

via: TMZ