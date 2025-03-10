Wendy Williams Taken to Hospital From Her Assisted Living Facility in Manhattan

BY: Walker Published 51 minutes ago

Wendy Williams was taken away from her assisted living home by ambulance Monday after she dropped a note to paparazzi begging them to help her.

Police responded to the assisted living facility in Hudson Yards after the fire department was called for a wellness check, sources said.

Two NYPD officers and a sergeant, as per protocol, responded to the assisted living facility in response to a 911 call about a woman in distress, according to a source briefed on the situation. When they arrived, Williams was calm. She was not restrained and was able to get into the ambulance on her own.

Advertisement

The episode is being treated as a standard call for service and there is no ongoing NYPD investigation.

Nearly a month ago, Williams opened up about her fight for freedom from her yearslong court-ordered guardianship in a phone interview with “Nightline.”

The media personality and former talk show host, who has been in a court-ordered guardianship since 2022, described where she has been living for the past few years.

“As I said, because it’s a fact, this is the memory unit. That’s what this floor is called, the memory unit. And it is true that these people who live here don’t remember anything,” she said. “Look, I don’t belong here at all. This is ridiculous.”

Advertisement

via: ABC News

Wendy Williams Taken by Ambulance After Dropping Desperate Note from NYC Window Begging for Help

Wendy Williams was taken away from her New York assisted living facility by ambulance Monday after cops were called in for a wellness check when the ex-talk show queen tossed a handwritten note out the window begging for help.

Advertisement

“Help! Wendy!!” the note said.

The call came in at about 11:15 a.m. soon after the 60-year-old — who has been diagnosed with dementia — tossed the note from the window of her fifth-story room, police sources told The Post.

The former TV star, who has been holed up in the facility’s memory ward as she fights to end her court-ordered guardianship, was later spotted at the window waving her arms at a Post reporter while speaking on the phone.

Soon after, Williams silently walked out of the facility — escorted by a handful of cops — and was helped into the waiting ambulance.

Advertisement

The ordeal came after it emerged that the daytime star was slated to return to TV for the first time amid her ongoing health woes.

Williams planned to make an appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Friday — her first daytime appearance since taking a leave of absence from her “The Wendy Williams Show” four years ago.

Suzanne Bass, former co-executive producer of Williams’ show, shared news of the upcoming appearance in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Prepping a very special friend for her appearance @theviewabc to air this Friday. #freewendy,” Bass captioned a video of herself speaking to Williams on the phone.

Advertisement

It wasn’t immediately clear if the appearance was going to be filmed in person or just over the phone.

Williams, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, has been embroiled in a high-profile battle to end the guardianship she’s been under since 2022.

Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has previously said Williams had “become cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated” from her dementia battle.

Williams, for her part, has insisted she is mentally sound — claiming in a recent TMZ phone interview that she is being held in a “prison” and is “not allowed” to go outside of her own free will.

Still, she appeared to score a small win in her long-running guardianship battle last month after Morrissey informed a judge she would be open to having Williams undergo a new medical evaluation in light of the star’s claims she doesn’t have dementia.

Advertisement

via: NY Post