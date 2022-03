Wendy Williams is speaking out — directly.

The talk show host shared a video to social media addressing her current situation with Wells Fargo.

In the clip, she calls out Wells Fargo for denying her access to her money and specifically names a few people she feels are responsible.

Take a look:

It’s nice to see Wendy speaking. We wish her a speedy recovery.