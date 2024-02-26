Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Shares Her Dementia Diagnosis Is Alcohol-Induced | lovebscott.com

Wendy Williams’ family is shedding more light on her heath struggles — specifically her dementia diagnosis.

via E! News:

The former talk show host’s son Kevin Hunter Jr. shared that doctors believe her cognitive disorder is related to her struggles with alcohol addiction. As he explained on the Feb. 25 installment of the Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams?, the 59-year-old’s medical team “basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain.”

Kevin added, “So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.”

The revelation came days after Wendy’s team publicly shared that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, neurological conditions that affect a person’s ability to process language, as well as their behavior and cognitive functions.

In a Feb. 22 statement, they shared the conditions—which actor Bruce Willis is also battling—have “already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy,” her team continued, “but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

However, they noted that Wendy “maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.”

In the past, Williams has been open about her addiction struggles. In 2019, she shared that she was living in a sober home.

“I want you to know more of the story,” she said at the time, adding that she was working with a 24-hour sober coach. “So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it.”

Three years later, Wendy spent two months at a wellness facility, before seeking further professional treatment at home.

In the wake of her dementia diagnosis, Williams said she’s received an “overwhelming” amount of support.

“The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion,” Wendy, who stepped away from her talk show in 2022 due to various health reasons, told E! News in a Feb. 23 statement. “I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

We wish Wendy the best in her ongoing recovery.