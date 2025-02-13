Wendy Williams Signs Legal Document to End Guardianship as She Continues to Deny Dementia Diagnosis

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Just hours after TMZ’s documentary on Wendy Williams dropped on Tubi, the wheels started turning to end her guardianship.

The former talk show host reportedly signed an affidavit Wednesday requesting that a judge remove her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, sources tell TMZ.

The news outlet’s insiders further alleged that Williams, 60, claims she has “regained capacity” to function independently.

Although Williams’ doctors diagnosed her with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in early 2024, she claims that she does not have the medical condition.

The sources also claimed that Williams is set to be “re-evaluated by a doctor” on Feb. 18.

This evaluation would take place nearly two weeks after Morrissey requested a new medical exam for Williams.

Page Six has reached out to Williams’ reps for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

The doctor has allegedly been selected by the attorney that Williams hired to help her end the guardianship.

This move comes after she fired her court-appointed attorney, Linda Redlisky, on Jan. 29.

Additionally, insiders tell the outlet that Williams’ lawyer plans to file an “Emergency Order to Show Cause” the day after her medical evaluation.

The legal petition will “force the issue” with the judge who will ultimately decide whether or not Williams’ guardianship should be terminated.

Should the judge deny Williams’ request, TMZ’s sources said that she plans to “demand” a trial by jury where jurors will decide if the guardianship should end.

Hours before Williams signed the legal document, she appeared on “TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy” where she claimed that she’s only been outdoors “twice” in the last 30 days.

“In the last 30 days I went out twice,” the former radio personality said in the documentary. One of those times was for a dentist appointment.

Williams appeared on “The Breakfast Club” on Feb. 5 and slammed her FTD diagnosis as “disgusting” and “fake.”

“That’s a very rare thing for anybody to have,” she said after calling into the radio show. “I’m not incapacitated. I am not a baby.”

Morrissey’s court filing, which comes after Williams’ appearance on the radio show, says that Williams’ condition will “only get worse and there is no cure.”

