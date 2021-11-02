‘Wendy Williams Show' Ratings Jump 33% without Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams may not be hosting ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ right now, but more viewers are tuning in each day.

via The Wrap:

“The Wendy Williams Show” jumped 33% in household ratings the week ending Oct. 24, which did not feature Wendy Williams. Instead, guests hosts filled in for Williams while she recovers from health issues.

The Season 13 (delayed) premiere week posted a 0.8 rating, up from the previous week’s 0.5. The syndicated talk show had been in reruns, which of course helps explain away at least some of the ratings gain. The same week last year received a 0.9 rating — though overall downward trends make it difficult to assign blame or praise to this particular performance.

Leah Remini filled in for four days of the successful return to new shows. The premiere episode on Oct. 18 was hosted by a panel that included Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Michael Yo.

“Wendy Williams” ranked fifth on the syndicated talk show chart, up from eighth. “Dr. Phil,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” “Ellen” and “Kelly Clarkson” all ranked ahead of “Wendy.”

Season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show” had been delayed multiple times, first due to a breakthrough case of COVID-19 (Williams is fully vaccinated), and then later to other, unnamed medical issues. Williams has been “dealing with ongoing health issues” that prevented her from participating in promotional activities for the new season of her daytime talk show, though no further details have been shared publicly. In the past, the host has taken several breaks from the show, citing complications with Graves disease and a battle with addiction.

Additional Season 13 guest hosts have included Sherri Shepherd and Whitney Cummings.

The more time passes, the more we believe the ‘Wendy Show’ as we know it is over.