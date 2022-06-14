‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Officially End Friday, June 17

After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this week — without Wendy Williams.

Earlier this year, lovebscott.com was the first to exclusively report that Wendy’s show was set for cancellation in June.

The final episode airs this Friday, June 17.

via Variety:

The daytime talk show has been airing all season without its host, Wendy Williams, who will not be present for the final episode, which will include a video montage celebrating her groundbreaking television run.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show says in a statement to Variety.

Williams has been absent from her show all throughout the 2021-2022 season, due to health-related issues. (Williams suffers from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder.) Without Williams in her purple chair, the show has been airing with a slew of guest hosts and panelists, including Sherri Shepherd, who is hosting this final week and the final episode.

It’s truly the end of an era.