Wendy Williams Seen Smiling in Rare Outing After Guardian Claims She’s ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ [Video]

Wendy Williams was seen in a rare sighting in Florida, after her guardian claimed that the beloved host’s dementia battle has made her ‘permanently incapacitated.’

The retired TV personality was all smiles as she sat in the back seat of a black SUV while picking up an order from Sho’nuff Oysters in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sunday, per a video posted to Instagram by blogger Antoine Edwards.

Williams, 60, dolled up for the outing, wearing an army green jacket and accessorizing with several bracelets and a massive ring.

The former talk show host sported red lipstick and sported light brown hair with bangs.

According to Edwards, she was accompanied by her nephew Travis Finnie.

The rare sighting of Williams comes after her legal guardian, Morrissey, claimed the media personality’s mental health condition had worsened.

“[Wendy Williams Hunter], an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated,” a letter filed in New York court on Nov. 12 stated.

The filing was submitted to support Morrissey’s lawsuit against A+E Networks for allegedly exploiting Williams in their Lifetime documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams?”

Morrissey had failed to stop the release of the four-part docuseries, which addressed Williams struggles with addiction and financial hardships.

After filming wrapped, it was revealed that the “Wendy Williams Show” alum had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, which causes memory loss and affects behavior.

She allegedly showed signs of the disease when filming for the documentary started.

Morrissey claimed the producers made millions from the docuseries, while Williams allegedly only received $82,000 for her participation.

In addition to seeking additional compensation for Williams, Morrissey also requested that a judge redact “sensitive information” about the TV mogul to protect her privacy.

A+E Networks, however, has maintained their innocence and claimed Morrissey failed to “protect” Williams and allowed the former host to be filmed “without checking in on her.”

In response, Morrissey’s lawyer claimed she wasn’t aware of a filming agreement until seven months after the documentary process had started.

“None of the defendants ever gained the guardian’s consent for [Williams’] participation to be filmed,” her lawyer wrote in a statement.

