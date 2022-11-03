Wendy Williams Returns to Her Purple Chair After Stint in Rehab

Wendy Williams is back in her iconic purple chair — at home.

The talk show host took to Instagram to promote her upcoming ‘The Wendy Experience’ podcast, telling fans to ‘stay tuned.’

via Page Six:

Williams — who kept things casual in a pair of black leggings, a sweatshirt with the podcast’s logo on it and a pair of fuzzy boots — was also joined by her management team for one of the photos.

Fans were quick to comment on how happy and healthy the eponymous talk show host looked after spending two months in rehab. However, they also urged her to not jump back into the spotlight too quickly.

“Good to see you in the purple chair??,” one fan commented.

“You look amazing Wendy! We are waiting for your return! Let’s go! How you doing!???,” another chimed in.

“We love you. Your health and well-being is the top priority, please care for yourself,” a third added. “The way we treat ourselves should be the same as if it was someone we were caring for. ??”

Williams, who has battled addiction for years, checked into a treatment facility in September after her health took a sharp decline following a relapse with alcohol.

She was released nearly two months later with her new publicist, Shawn Zanotti, telling Page Six, “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August.”

Via Zanotti, Williams added, “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”

It’s good to see Wendy smiling.

