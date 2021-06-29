Wendy Williams And Ray J Spark Chatters After Spotted Holding Hands Outside Her Home [Photos]

Ray J and Wendy Williams’ friendship appears to be going strong.

via: AceShowbiz

In photos that circulated online, the 56-year-old famed TV host was seen walking arm-in-arm with the reality TV star as they made their way out of her New York City residence on Monday, June 28. Wendy opted for a casual look in white shorts and a matching sweatshirt. She also had a big white hand bag with her.

As for the “Sexy Can I” hitmaker, he sported a red T-shirt and a red jacket that matched his mask. The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star completed his look with a pair of jeans.

After the pictures hit the web, people could not help but talk about the bizarre combination. “as funny as this looks, i’m sure it’s nothing. i promise,” one person reacted. “He’s clearly helping that lady cross the street,” someone else clowned Wendy.

Someone, meanwhile, urged others to leave them alone. “Soooo we gone act like they ain’t two people who could just be having a business meeting, hell just catching up. Imma need y’all to stop!” the person said.

The pictures arrive after Wendy bragged about their “brunch date” the day before. Taking to her Instagram account, Wendy shared a snap of her snuggling to Ray J at the backseat of a car. Describing Ray J as her “little brother” because she “is close to his family,” Wendy wrote in the caption, “Guess who’s treating me to brunch? He’s very cute & very married.”

That aside, Wendy recently celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a snapshot of her child on Instagram. Posting a rare photo of her with Kevin Jr., whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin, Wendy shared, “I had a great time with my family this weekend in Miami!! I’ll fill you in tmrw. CHITCHAT loves laying in my luggage LOL!!”

She went on detailing, “Kevin wants me to plan his 21st birthday & he’s got some BIG ideas. I’m going to juice for dinner to make up for all the food & slurpees had. What about you?”

Wendy is really doing it up this summer in the streets.