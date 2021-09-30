Wendy Williams Pushes Show Premiere Date Back Again, Still Not Well Enough to Work

Wendy Williams is taking even more time off.

It was announced Thursday morning that despite assuring fans she’ll be back in her chair in time for the Oct. 4 premiere earlier this week, she will not, in fact, be premiering Season 13 on Monday.

“Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4,” the statement, which was posted to the talk show’s Instagram, began. “She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work.”

The announcement states the show will return with new episodes on Oct. 18 — but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll be in the chair when that day comes.

Earlier this month, Wendy was forced to cancel multiple appearances to promote the new season due to “ongoing health issues” and then later pushed the premiere date of the new season back from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.



It was later revealed she had COVID and that she checked herself into a mental health facility for additional issues.

Get well soon, Wendy.