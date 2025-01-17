Wendy Williams’ Friends and Family Set Up $50K GoFundMe After Star Says She Has $15 to Her Name

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Wendy Williams’ family has launched a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 so they can free the star from the ‘loneliness and deep isolation’ of her conservatorship.

“Friends of the Williams Family” organized the “Support Wendy Williams’ Fight for Independence” fundraiser earlier this week in the hope of “expediting her return” from a New York wellness facility “to her rightful home” in Miami, where her elderly dad lives.

“For far too long, Wendy has faced the challenges of being unjustly placed under guardianship and labeled as incapacitated, despite her strong will and determination to live her life independently,” the page read.

Advertisement

The organizers called Williams’ current living situation “not only unfair but also deeply isolating,” as she has denied being “cognitively impaired” like her fellow patients.

“The guardian assigned to her has severed her connections with friends and family, leaving her without the support network she so desperately needs,” the campaign claimed. “This isolation in New York has made it increasingly difficult for her to maintain her strength and resilience.”

Williams’ friends added that her family members are “suffering emotionally as they witness the toll her isolation is taking on her well-being.”

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, they have exhausted their financial resources in their fight against this unjust guardianship and are in dire need of assistance to secure legal representation,” they explained.

The friends reiterated that they hope to “help speed up Wendy’s homecoming and ensure she no longer has to endure the pain of loneliness and disconnection.”

“It is essential that she is not left to suffer in silence in New York while her family is waiting for her return to the warm embrace of Florida, where she truly belongs. Let’s come together to support Wendy and her family during this critical time!” they concluded.

The GoFundMe’s goal was set at $50,000. It raised more than $15,000 from 600-plus donors as of Friday morning.

Advertisement

The former “Wendy Williams Show” host stunned fans Thursday when she called in to “The Breakfast Club” for a rare interview from her treatment center.

Williams claimed she is fully cognizant — despite her team announcing last year that she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia — and expressed how “trapped” she feels.

“I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison,” she said. “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

The “Ask Wendy” author later compared her current living situation to “emotional abuse.”

Advertisement

“I keep the door closed,” she shared. “I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”

Williams, whose bank, Wells Fargo, froze her accounts in 2022, also spoke candidly about her financial struggles.

“I have $15. I have $15. What does that do?” she asked. “My money is in prison.”

The former shock jock was placed under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022 after Wells Fargo claimed she was “incapacitated.” She has been in the facility since at least 2023 but got permission to travel to Miami last month to attend her son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s college graduation.

Advertisement

via: Page Six