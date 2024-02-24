Wendy Williams Friend Releases Bombshell Video of Talk Show Host Before Court-Ordered Guardianship | lovebscott.com

Wendy Williams, the former daytime talk show host, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, a disorder that makes it difficult or impossible for a person to express or comprehend language.

via: Radar Online

William’s friend shared a video of the former talk-show host in bed, appearing mentally well when her son Kevin Hunter Jr. and her family were caring for her.

LaShawn Thomas, lawyer for Miami Entertainment Law, took to social media to share a video of Wendy showing the former talk-show host with her son, looking healthy and mentally stable.

Sabrina Morrissey was assigned by a judge as Wendy’s temporary guardian in charge of handling the 55-year-old celebrity’s health and financial decisions.

Kevin Jr., along with the rest of Wendy’s family, claimed they were “iced out” and not allowed a say in court.

“I weighed this decision for a very long time. I have kept silent because I have been threatened with physical and financial harm, but I just couldn’t keep silent any longer,” LaShawn shared on the Miami Entertainment Law Instagram account.

“While Wendy was in Miami with her son, I would often witness candid moments of their Mother and Son dynamic. I could tell that he loves his mother so much, and as you can see, the feeling was mutual,” she continued. “You can clearly see the difference between Wendy’s well-being during her time here in Florida with her son caring for her and her lack thereof in New York under this ‘guardianship.'”

“These Wendys are not the same. How did her health deteriorate so quickly, and why isn’t her only child allowed to be by her side?” LaShawn asked. “She wasn’t like that when he cared for him. ASK THE HARD QUESTIONS!”

“I took this video literally 2 weeks before Wendy was court ordered to return to New York to respond to a Guardianship Petition filed by her BANK … let that sink in,” the post continued.

“My mother passed away on October 1, 2022 from complications related to her ALS diagnosis and I feel so blessed and grateful that I was able to spend every second that I could with her before she left this earth. If Wendy’s diagnosis is true, now more than ever, her son should be allowed that same grace. He deserves it … and most importantly, Wendy deserves it.”