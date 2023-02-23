Wendy Williams Films Mystery Project in NYC Restaurant [Video]

Wendy Williams spent time at NY eatery Fresco by Scotto Tuesday filming a new mystery project.

via Page Six:

Sources said Williams — who has been lying low since battling health and addiction issues — took the power eatery by storm.

A source told us of the scene, “Basically it was a regular night .?.?. and then all of the sudden the Wendy Williams train arrived.”

The insider added, “She had a huge crew that basically turned Fresco by Scotto into a movie set .?.?. approximately 30 people in the crew. Lights, cameras, audio, producers, etc. [It] looked like a reality show.”

The source continued, “One of the ‘scenes’ was Wendy having dinner with a friend. Wendy came into the dining room with her big personality waving at all the guests, like they were extras in her movie.”

Pics of Williams outside the eatery showed she was wearing a combo of Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Fendi.

“Dinner with the TEAM!” she captioned a video of herself posing for paparazzi outside the restaurant, sharing the clip on her upcoming podcast’s Instagram account.

Reps for Williams declined to comment on the new project.

Page Six reported last September that Williams, who has publicly battled alcoholism, had checked back into a treatment facility after a relapse.

The star then was out of rehab in October, and her rep shared with Page Six at the time that she was “home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August.”

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” a statement added at the time.

At this point, all we can do is hope Wendy’s in a solid place both physically and mentally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wendy Experience (@thewendyexperiencepodcast)