Wendy Williams’ Ex Slammed For ‘Health’ Comment After Her Psych Check [Photos]

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband is being slammed for seemingly shading the daytime talk show host after she was hospitalized for a mental health check.

While Hunter partied it up with alleged girlfriend and baby mama Sharina Hudson during his birthday week, he shared a snap of himself wearing Louis Vuitton sunglasses as he boasted about his good life and health.

“Bday vibes ALL WEEK..so THANKFUL to the MOST HIGH GOD for ALL BLESSINGS…I tried to tell ‘EM ..HEALTH IS WEALTH ..not MONEY..GOD said ‘They’ll LEARN’ HAVE A BLESSED DAY,” he captioned his Tuesday, September 21, Instagram post.

Hunter’s 15.7K followers were quick to blast him for his apparent snarky remark, pointing out any luxury item he owns is thanks to Williams’ hard-earned cash.

“Chile if it wasn’t for Wendy him, his alleged long-time mistress and their illegitimate child would be homeless,” one critic seethed, seemingly referring to Hudson and the couple’s daughter, who was allegedly conceived and birthed while Hunter and Williams were still married.

“It’s the petty post for me. He knows Wendy is sick…,” another user commented, as a third added: “This caption is tack [sic] af! Just remember karma don’t miss no one sweetie…believe that!”

The former flames — who share son Kevin Hunter Jr, 20 — wed in 1997. The 57-year-old filed for divorce from her husband in April 2019.

While Williams tried to get her life back on track following the couple’s split — she spent time in a sober living house amid their divorce proceedings — an insider revealed she had been allegedly “drinking every day while filming” The Wendy Williams Show up until her recent hospitalization.

Hunter’s celebratory post comes one week after Williams was rushed to a Manhattan hospital, as she voluntarily checked herself into a care facility. OK! reported the beloved host had been struggling with mental health issues for a while, and a 911 call was placed last Wednesday, September 15, requesting “psychiatric services.”

The Ask Wendy: Straight-Up Advice for All the Drama In Your Life author’s hospitalization followed her announcement that she’d be taking a break from work amid a breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Thursday, September 9, The Wendy Williams Show host — who struggles with Graves’ disease and Lymphedema — revealed she was putting a pause on working to deal with “ongoing health issues” and was “undergoing further evaluations.” Days later, the former radio jockey’s team released a statement via her show’s official Instagram account to share she tested positive for COVID-19.

Williams’ brother, Tommy, has since given a health update, noting she is “stable” and “fighting” while working on her mental health.

Get well soon Wendy.