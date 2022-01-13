Wendy Williams 'Became Inebriated & Stripped Naked' In Show's Home Studio Before Being Hospitalized For 'Psychiatric Issues'

Wendy Williams seemingly had hit a rough spot with her addiction issues.

via: Radar Online

Wendy Williams reportedly got so drunk while filming her show from home in 2020 that she stripped down naked in front of her manager and a small group of other people and started shouting vulgarities.

According to The Sun, the alleged incident occurred in May 2020 while the 57-year-old talk show host was forced to film The Wendy Williams Show from her New York City penthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Wendy was reportedly struggling to control her drinking and was allegedly starting to act erratic – both on the screen and off.

After one chaotic show, in particular, earlier that week, Wendy’s manager and a small group of other close acquaintances were reportedly called to check on the talk show host’s wellbeing. But when they arrived, Wendy was allegedly clearly inebriated and started stripping off her clothes until she was completely naked in her bedroom.

According to sources familiar with the situation, she also allegedly started touching herself inappropriately while shouting vulgarities at the group of confidants there at the scene.

Those present promptly called healthcare workers, but Wendy reportedly became angry and aggressive when medical personnel arrived at her $4.5 million Queens penthouse.

She was finally taken to a nearby hospital where she ultimately ended up remaining for weeks.

As Radar previously reported, representatives of The Wendy Williams Show announced in a statement at the time that Wendy would be taking a hiatus from the show due to “symptoms from her Graves’ disease.”

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue,” the announcement said at the time. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.”

“We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the [email protected] shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

Wendy’s hiatus from the show has continued — and she’s still not back. According to The Sun, the troubled talk show host has reportedly cut everyone who was there the day of the alleged incident out of her life.

“Wendy clearly does not want to associate with anybody who was there that day,” one source spilled.

“Everyone knows not to get too close to Wendy,” another source close to Wendy revealed. “It will backfire, and when it does, you’ll get burned.”

We continue to send Wendy healing energy.