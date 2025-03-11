Home > NEWS

Wendy Williams Aces Psych Test After Begging Paparazzi to Save Her From Assisted Living ‘Prison’

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Wendy Williams may be a big step closer to freedom, because a psychiatrist examined her Monday and the results are clear — Wendy’s mental capacity is fully intact.

Sources told TMZ that a psychiatrist examined the former “Wendy Williams Show” host at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and declared that her “mental capacity is fully intact.”

The insiders told the outlet that Williams, 60, “scored 10 out of 10” on a “capacity test.”

Page Six has reached out to Williams’ reps but did not receive an immediate response.

The tabloid was also told that the results of the exam will be forwarded to a judge who is looking into Williams’ case to end her guardianship after she denied her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in January.

TMZ’s sources added that the former talk show host was not examined to determine if she was misdiagnosed with FTD — a diagnosis she received in early 2024.

Williams was escorted by police officers into an ambulance Monday after she pleaded for help from paparazzi to escape the assisted living facility which she has said is like living in a “prison.”

“Help! Wendy!!” a note Williams wrote and tossed to a photographer from the window of her fifth-story room read, according to The Post.

Police were called to perform a wellness check around 11.15 a.m., after she dropped the note.

The former radio host wore a white T-shirt, black leggings and a long cardigan when leaving the facility.

Williams’ latest evaluation and exit from the facility comes one month after she made moves to formally end her guardianship.

On Feb. 12 sources told TMZ that Williams signed an affidavit and requested that a judge remove her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

In the docs, she allegedly claimed that she has “regained capacity” to function without a guardian.

Williams was set to be “re-evaluated by a doctor” on Feb. 18 after repeatedly denying her FTD diagnosis during several phone appearances on “The Breakfast Club.”

Morrissey responded to Williams’ claims that she doesn’t have FTD and requested a new medical exam that would “involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field.”

At the end of January, Williams fired her court-appointed attorney, Linda Redlisky, as she continues her attempts to end the guardianship.

Since taking a step back from the spotlight and leaving “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2021, Williams has been spotted out and about a few times.

Most recently, she was photographed riding a scooter through a Florida airport in mid-February.

She was also seen attending her son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s graduation from college in December 2024.

via: Page Six

