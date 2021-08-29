Wendy Osefo Calls Group Trip a 'Vacation from Hell' amid Gizelle Bryant Drama on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'

Things between Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant did NOT get better during the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ ladies’ trip to Williamsburg, Virginia — in fact, Mia Thornton nearly made them worse.

via People:

During Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Wendy Osefo called her husband Eddie from bed after exiting an explosive argument with Gizelle Bryant that began when Gizelle and Ashley Darbybrought up some tabloid rumors claiming Eddie had cheated on Wendy.

“I have so much to fill you in on, but later,” she told him. “It was supposed to be a vacation and it turned into a vacation from hell.”

The next day, Wendy, 37, and Gizelle, 50, remained tense but had little interaction until the group sat down for a final dinner together.

The drama began after Robyn Dixon discussed feeling hurt when, in the course of her argument with Gizelle, Wendy took a jab at Robyn’s relationship with fiancé Juan.

“So Wendy, are you going to ignore me as well, or are you just ignoring Gizelle?” Robyn, 42, asked at dinner.

“Great question. No, I’m not gonna ignore you. And if in the course of my conversation with Gizelle, I said anything to offend you, then I apologize for that,” Wendy said.

“What?” Robyn responded. “You took personal digs at me. I was like, ‘wow,’ because I remember a year ago, you at my engagement party, screaming the loudest and then fast forward to last night, and you’re calling my relationship non-existent.”

“And I say, ‘Wow, she was never my friend,'” she continued. “What you did, it was quick. That just told me a little bit deeper about how you really feel about me. So all that being excited for me, that was some fake s—.”

“Yeah, you know you’re entitled to your own opinion, I will never judge you on it, and I still feel as though the way in which you have treated me this past week, I feel is fake s— because my girlfriends, the way we rock that is not what we will do to each other,” Wendy said, seeming to refer to Robyn’s loyalty to Gizelle and her previous comments about Wendy having recently changed.

“When I said that comment, it hurt her feelings. How do all of us feel when Gizelle talks about our families? But you defend her Robyn. That’s not right,” Wendy told the cameras.

“You know how hard motherhood is, I thought you would be the one clapping for me the hardest that I finally did something for myself,” Wendy then added to Robyn, referencing her recent cosmetic surgeries.

“I think it’s amazing that you did something for yourself. Like I said before, I sense a change in your behavior and your personality. I’m not telling you to change. I’m just saying I’ve noticed it, and I hope all is good in the hood,” Robyn said.

“All is good in the hood,” Wendy confirmed. “And I apologize, and I do not want you to feel any type of way.”

“I don’t feel like anything that comes out of Wendy’s mouth is genuine, is all bulls—,” Robyn said in her confessional.

Mia Thornton then got herself involved in the drama after having falsely told Wendy that Gizelle called her a “weak b—-” after their argument the night prior.

“Alright, but can we talk about the real issue? Because your real issue is with Ms. Gizelle,” she said at dinner.

“I would love for you to explain to me why the moment I left the house you said, ‘she’s a weak b—-,'” Wendy said to Gizelle, who replied incredulously, “Who said that?”

“You did!” Mia, 36, said.

“I didn’t say that,” Gizelle doubled down, before Mia admitted that she may have gotten the wording wrong.

“Well, that’s what I interpreted it as,” she said, as the group exchanged exasperated looks at Mia’s misremembering.

“Stop Mia,” Gizelle said, adding in her confessional, “Gizelle’s going to say enough crazy stuff out of her own mouth. I don’t need for you to add anything.”

“You don’t even remember,” she said back at the dinner.

“I swear I heard the word b—-,” Mia claimed in her own confessional.

“I remember,” Candiace Dillard Bassett chimed in. “That was not said. She did not call you a weak b—-.”

“What did she call her?” Mia asked.

“She didn’t call her anything,” Candiace, 34, noted before paraphrasing what Gizelle really said. “She said, ‘If you’re going to be this way — whatever this way is — maybe you shouldn’t be in this group.'”

“Okay so take the word b—- out of it,” Mia tried to continue, but Wendy shut her down.

“Mia stop,” she said, going on to address Gizelle directly about her bringing up the Eddie rumors.

“Okay here we go. I just want us to be very clear, whether you apologize to me or not, I’m good, because having his last name, being in a committed relationship to him, that to me is vindication enough,” she said. “So thank you for your time.”

“Vindication from what?” Gizelle asked, but Wendy just continued, “There is nothing that matters, coming from you. And I will leave it there.”

“I totally agree with you,” Gizelle said.

“That was beautiful,” Karen Huger, who has had her own recent drama with Gizelle, responded after Wendy’s short speech. “Thank you for being an example, we can learn from each other.”

“Wendy could have said, ‘I s— and it’s pink,’ and Karen would have been like, ‘Oh my gosh, Wendy, I’m so proud of you,'” Gizelle told the cameras. “Karen, shut up. You just want to have a new friend. Just go away.”

Despite all the drama, though, Gizelle left the door open for reconciliation with Wendy.

“Whenever Wendy’s ready, I’m ready,” she said.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.