Well, Duh: Kim Kardashian Believes ‘KUWTK’ Wouldn’t Have Been As Successful Without Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian thinks that part of what contributed to the early success of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was her infamous sex tape with Ray J.

via Page Six

“Do you feel that the show would have had its massive initial success without the publicity that surrounded the sex tape?” Andy Cohen point-blankly asked the Kardashian family during the reunion taping on Thursday.

“Looking back, probably not,” Kardashian, 40, admitted.

She also “absolutely” thought about what she would say if her kids — North, 8,Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, or Psalm, 2 — asked her about it.

“I haven’t had to as of yet and luckily I think that so many years have gone on and so many things have happened positively that it really erases that,” she said. “It is something I have to live with for the rest of my life.”

She added that she believed “everything happens for a reason” and that she learned a lesson from the scandal, even though she wishes she could “erase” it from the “stupid things” she’s done in life.

Kardashian and Norwood, now 40, made the tape with a handheld camcorder while in Cabo to celebrate Kardashian’s 23rd birthday in 2002 and it was released by Vivid Entertainment as “Kim Kardashian, Superstar” five years later.

At least she didn’t try and downplay it — Kim knows she did what needed to be done.