How Weird: RFK Jr. Admits to Putting Dead Baby Bear in Central Park Nearly 10 Years Ago [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

As if this election cycle needed another bizarre distraction, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that 10 years ago he left a dead bear cub in Central Park and staged the scene to look like the animal got hit by a cyclist.

via Complex:

On Sunday, Kennedy posted a video in which told the story to Roseanne Barr. “Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker…” he tweeted, seemingly in an attempt to get ahead of the story The New Yorker published about him on Monday.

“So, I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear, and it was in very good condition, and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator,” Kennedy says in the video. “And you can do that in New York state. You can get a bear tag for roadkill bear.”

RFK goes on to say that he didn’t have time to make it home, so he had a different idea.

“And the bear was in my car, and I didn’t want to leave the bear in the car because that would have been bad,” he said. “So, then I thought you know at that time this was the little bit of the redneck me. There’d been a series of bicycle accidents in New York they had just put in the bike lanes and so a couple of people were getting killed and it was every day and people badly injured every day it was in the press.”

That’s when the idea of going to Central Park came to him.

“I said let’s go put the bear in Central Park, and we’ll make it look like he got hit by a bike,” he explained. “So we went and did that, and we thought it would be amusing for whoever found it or something.”

The next day, several news outlets reported the story, including an article written by his granddaughter for The New York Times.

This is truly one of the most bizarre things we’ve seen. You know it’s bad when you’re talking to Roseanne Barr and SHE’S looking at YOU crazy.