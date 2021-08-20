The Weeknd's Purchase Of $70M Bel Air Estate Sets One Of L.A.'S Biggest Deals Of The Year

Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd plunked down an eye-popping $70 million on a recently renovated mansion located in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, making it one of the largest deals closed in the city this year.

via: AceShowbiz

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 31-year-old musician bought the massive mansion from the Dutch media entrepreneur Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle Oerlemans. Per the outlet’s report, the couple actually had no plans to sell their recently renovated home until real-estate agents Rayni and Branden Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates approached them.

Branden said she knew The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was on the hunt for a new home and thought that the mansion would fit his criteria perfectly. According to Branden, the Dutch couple initially resisted but eventually came around to consider selling their mansion to the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer. The home was then sold in an off-market deal.

According to the publication, the expansive property stands on 1.6 acres and overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club. It has nine bedrooms and includes a bevy of amenities, including a sports court, a spa with a sauna, a hammam, an indoor pool, an outdoor infinity pool with a waterfall, a movie theater, a gym and a music studio.

The theme of the mansion is “modern and dramatic.” It has a large living and entertaining space with spray-painted high gloss orange walls and a black fireplace, an industrial-style office. It also has a formal dining room with a fireplace and coffered ceilings. The estate has a Mediterranean feel to it and double gates will transport The Weeknd into the seclusion of his own private luxurious abode.

The news of his mansion purchase came just a few days after The Weeknd broke the record for the longest weeks on Billboard Hot 100 with his single “Blinding Lights”, which is currently on its 88th week. He replaced Imagine Dragons, who previously held the record with their “Radio Active” on 87 weeks in 2012-2014.

