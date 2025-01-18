The Weeknd Donated $1 Million To Los Angeles County Firefighters And Residents

BY: Walker Published 19 minutes ago

The Weeknd is doing his part to support Los Angeles and its firefighters amid the devastating wildfires in the area.

The Weeknd has donated $1 million to relief efforts amid the ongoing wildfire crisis in the Los Angeles area, spreading out his contribution among three different organizations working to aid victims and repair the city.

As announced Friday (Jan. 17), the superstar born Abel Tesfaye has chosen to support the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank with his donation. The money will benefit first responders — who are still working to subdue the catastrophic flames in multiple parts of L.A. — as well as many of the tens of thousands of residents who have been displaced from their homes due to evacuation orders around the city.

The relief efforts supported by the “Blinding Lights” singer’s donation are also in partnership with World Food Program USA and The Weeknd’s XO Humanitarian Fund.

The Weeknd’s donation comes just four days after the hitmaker canceled his Rose Bowl concert in L.A. due to the fires affecting Pasadena. The show had been scheduled for Jan. 25, one day after his album Hurry Up Tomorrow had been slated to drop.

The Canadian star also delayed the release of the LP to Jan. 31, writing in a statement at the time that the decisions had been made “out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County.”

“The city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time,” he’d added. “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”

Tesfaye is just the latest star to rally around relief efforts since wildfires first broke out in Pacific Palisades Jan. 7, rapidly spreading throughout the city. More fires quickly broke out in other parts of L.A. County, destroying countless structures and leaving at least 25 people dead so far.

