‘Watson’ Renewed for Second Season at CBS

Two months after launch, Watson is getting more cases.

The network has ordered a second season of the drama starring Morris Chestnut. The renewal comes midway through the show’s inaugural season and after a string of solid ratings performances on Sunday nights.

The series premiered to 9.58 million viewers following the AFC Championship in late January; that episode grew to 18.7 million cross-platform viewers over five weeks, with 7 million of those watching on Paramount+ — the most for any CBS original series on the streamer this season. Watson averages just under 6.8 million viewers per episode in Nielsen’s linear data (which includes a week of DVR playback but doesn’t include streaming).

Chestnut plays Dr. John Watson, who returns to his medical career at a clinic that treats rare disorders six months after the death of his friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes. Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann and Rochelle Aytes also star, and Randall Park guest stars as Holmes/Watson nemesis Moriarty.

Showrunner Craig Sweeny executive produces Watson with Chestnut, Sallie Patrick, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, and Brian Morewitz.

Watson is the latest renewal for the 2025-26 season for CBS, joining fellow dramas Elsbeth, FBI, Fire Country, Matlock, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney and Tracker and comedies Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts and The Neighborhood.

