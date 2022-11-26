Watch: Xscape Performs Medley of Hits at Soul Train Awards + Accepts 'Lady of Soul' Honor with Slightly Shady Acceptance Speech [Video]

The ladies of Xscape were honored with the Lady Of Soul Award at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Prior to accepting the night’s prestige honor, the group performed a medley of their biggest hits — including “My Little Secret,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To,” “Tonight” and “Understanding.”

Despite their very current and very public feud going on right now, the ladies managed to pull it together to accept the award — but not without a shady moment or two.

What started off with LaTocha Scott throwing some subtle shade ended with Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris making it all super clear.

What they clearly need from each other is understanding.

Catch the acceptance speech above and the full medley below.

Congrats, ladies.