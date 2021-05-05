Watch: Willow Smith Brings Jada to Tears with Rockin' Mother's Day Surprise [Video]

Willow Smith celebrated Mother’s Day with a special surprise for mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, on Wednesday’s episode of ‘Red Table Talk.’

“Hey ma, you might be a little suspicious recently because I’ve been cooking up something on the side for this beautiful day,” the 20-year-old revealed in a video she played for her mom near the end of the episode.

“When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Widsom was lit,” Willow continued.

“This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass.”

“I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about,” she continued. “I’m about to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called ‘Bleed All Over Me.”

After Willow’s words, she, Jada, and Jada’s mom Adrienne “Gam” Banfield-Norris stepped outside to see what Willow had been working on up over the last “couple months.”

They walked out to find a performance space set up in the yard and Jada’s old band — who played backup for Willow as she took the stage to perform in tribute to her mom.

“Oh my god, what is happening right now?!” exclaimed Jada as the performance started.

“This is perfect, this is perfect. This is beautiful,” Adrienne added.

Watch the full episode below.