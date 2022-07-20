Watch the Trailer: Trevante Rhodes Stars in Hulu’s Limited Series 'Mike' About the Life of Mike Tyson [Video]

We’ve seen the photos, now check out the trailer for Hulu’s new series ‘Mike’ starring Trevante Rhodes as controversial former boxer Mike Tyson.

via Complex:

The clip, which debuted on Wednesday, gives us a glimpse at Trevante Rhodes as the legendary boxer, who took the sports world by storm with his ferocious approach to the sport. In it, we see a younger version of Tyson being chased by bullies, as well as his early dalliances with a life of crime.

From there, we’re introduced to Tyson’s legendary trainer Cus D’Amato, played here by Harvey Keitel, as he trains his young pupil to become one of the most feared fighters the world has ever seen. And while the series looks to chronicle Tyson’s meteoric ascent to the top of the boxing world, it also depicts his stunning fall from grace, after addiction issues and his prison stint stemming from a rape conviction.

Joining Rhodes is a stacked cast that includes Russell Hornsby, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi, and B.J. Minor. The series itself was created by Steve Rogers, who’s perhaps best known for writing the acclaimed Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya.

Tyson himself isn’t involved in the series, and actively denounced it. “Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson previously wrote. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020.”

Mike premieres on Hulu on August 25.